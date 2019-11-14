WATCH: Trump to lead campaign rally in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — President Donald Trump is expected in Bossier City this evening.
He’s coming to campaign for Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
The rally in CenturyLink Center is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
You will be able to watch it here:
Earlier today, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke with supporters at his Shreveport campaign headquarters:
Louisiana voters will decide the runoff between Edwards and Rispone on Saturday.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any voter in line at 8 p.m. has the right to vote.
