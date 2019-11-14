WATCH: Trump to lead campaign rally in Bossier City

The gathering in CenturyLink Center is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others left the White House in Marine One earlier today en route to Bossier City for a Keep America Great campaign rally. (Source: CBS News)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 14, 2019 at 5:37 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 5:49 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — President Donald Trump is expected in Bossier City this evening.

He’s coming to campaign for Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.

Earlier today, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke with supporters at his Shreveport campaign headquarters:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds campaign event in Shreveport

Louisiana voters will decide the runoff between Edwards and Rispone on Saturday.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any voter in line at 8 p.m. has the right to vote.

