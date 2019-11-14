Testimony begins in trial of accused cop killer

Family members of the late Officer Thomas LaValley softly cried as audio of his final moments alive were played for jurors

Testimony began Nov. 14 in the trial of Grover De'Aundre Cannon, the 31-year-old Shreveport man accused of gunning down Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley four years ago. The trial is being conducted in Caddo District Court in Shreveport.
By Curtis Heyen | November 14, 2019 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:16 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Testimony has begun in the trial of the man accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.

Shreveport police Sgt. David Heaser was the first witness called in murder trial of 31-year-old Grover De’Aundre Cannon.

Cannon, of Shreveport, is suspected of fatally shooting LaValley when the officer responded to a call in 2015 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

KSLA News 12′s Stacey Cameron is in the Caddo courtroom for today’s proceedings.

