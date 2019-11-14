Showers followed by moderating temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are dealing some wet weather as you are waking up this morning. A weak area of low pressure moving through the ArkLaTex will keep things dreary throughout the morning before heading out during the afternoon. Once we get through the rain our temperatures will begin to rebound Friday. High temps will move back in the 50s for election day, and while your weekend is looking pleasant overall we could see some showers move in late Sunday associated with a weak cold front.
So as you head out the door for your Thursday make sure you have a thick jacket to go along with your umbrella. A cold and miserable rain will be falling on the ArkLaTex through the noon hour, but once we get to the afternoon the rain should move out for the most part and central parts of the viewing area could even see a little sunshine. If you are planning on heading to the President’s rally rally all you will need is a jacket.
Moving to Friday and the weekend sunny skies will allow our temperatures to rebound back into the mid 50s. Expect sunny skies if you are heading to the polls on Saturday, but temperatures will remain on the cool side. Sunday should start off nice, but we are tracking a weak cold front that could bring some showers to the ArkLaTex later in the and for the evening hours.
Next week our temperatures should finally return to average with high temperatures in the mid 60s and sunny skies making for a much more pleasant week in the ArkLaTex.
So as you head out the door grab the coat and umbrella as we deal with a chilly and wet start to Thursday!
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
