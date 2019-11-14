AT NOON: La. Gov. Edwards to speak in Shreveport on Nov. 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will speak to his constituents before President Trump’s rally on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The event will begin at noon, with campaign volunteers at his Shreveport field office located at 3924 Greenwood Road.
KSLA News 12 will stream that event below.
The conference is designed to thank campaign volunteers for their work in support of his campaign, as well as speak to local news media and address what to expect from President Trump’s visit to Bossier City, according to a news release.
Edwards maintains the sentiment he is putting Louisiana first by trusting the state’s citizens and personal work ethic to improve education, fix the state’s budget, and create jobs.
The governor further emphasizes his belief that Eddie Rispone is relying on Washington, D.C. in the election while refusing to detail his plans for Louisiana.
