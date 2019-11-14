Grover Cannon trial set to start Nov. 14

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The trial of the man accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley will begin on the morning of Nov. 14.
Opening statements in the trial of Grover Cannon will begin at 9 a.m. this morning. This comes after four years and countless legal delays and computer issues. On Wednesday, jurors were bussed from East Baton Rouge Parish to Caddo Parish.
Cannon is accused of shooting LaValley at point-blank range.
