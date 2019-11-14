Great weather returns with temperatures warming back up

(KSLA) - The weather will go to being quiet again for a few days as the rain chances will remain low. The temperatures will also endure a nice warm up over the next few days. We will still be below average until the middle of next week.
Through tonight, the rain will be moving away. That's the good news. However, the bad news is that the temperatures will be very low once again. It will be near the freezing mark to start off our Friday. The clouds will be clearing away and the rain will be gone. Those two factors will contribute to the cooler temperatures. Keep the jacket handy for any late plans tonight or early morning commute on Friday.
Friday and Saturday will have great weather! There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. I do think it will be great weather to enjoy. There may be a couple of passing clouds, but still nothing to worry about. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be cold during the overnight hours though. It will cool down to near the freezing mark. Keep a jacket with you throughout the day. Don’t forget to go vote on Saturday!
Sunday will have more clouds pass through. I do have a 20% chance of rain. It will be later in the day when we might see a couple of stray showers. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. The good news about Sunday is that the computer models have backed off on the rain. So, there is no need to cancel any plans you may have. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will have great weather! There will not be any rain and the sunshine will be out. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. So, it will finally be a little warmer and closer to the normal for late November.
By the end of next week, there could be some showers that return. I have a 40% chance of rain next Thursday. I will be with our next cold front coming in. This should cool temperatures a little bit by Friday next week. It is still a long way out, so things will need to be ironed out over the next few days.
Have a good rest of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
