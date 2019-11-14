Detectives arrests 2 suspects in fatal home invasion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Two would-be robbers kicked in the door to the wrong apartment during the home invasion that led to the fatal shooting of a man outside his bedroom, authorities say.
Now Texarkana, Texas, police believe the people responsible for gunning down 29-year-old Craig Garner are in custody.
The fatal encounter occurred about 1:15 a.m. Saturday at River Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of College Drive.
Garner, who was in the apartment with his family, was shot when he got up from bed to investigate what was going on. He later died at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.
After the shooting, the two intruders fled in pickup through the Highland Park neighborhood.
Police have since identified two 17-year-olds — Daveon Demonta Woods, of Texarkana, Ark., and Cameron Kieshaun Ware, of Texarkana, Texas — as their suspects.
And both teenagers are in custody.
“I commend the extraordinary efforts of Detectives Craig Buster and Cody Harris. This was a very difficult case with very little information in the beginning," Texarkana, Texas, Police Chief Kevin Schutte says in a statement released by his department.
"However, they were able to follow the leads and help bring justice to an innocent victim. I can’t say enough about the job that they did on this case.”
Detectives arrested Ware on Wednesday night at a residence on Milam Street then booked him into Bi-State Jail on a charge of capital murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.
Texarkana, Texas, police say they have a warrant to arrest Woods on an identical charge when he is brought back to Texas.
For now, he is being held in the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.
Texarkana, Arkansas, police arrested Woods on Tuesday evening on an unrelated warrant charging him with aggravated robbery and evading arrest in connection with an offense May 5, booking records show.
Woods’ arrest Tuesday came after a Texarkana, Texas, police officer saw him driving in Texarkana, Ark.
Once he is extradited to Texas, Woods will be booked into the Bi-State Jail since he is considered an adult in that state, Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
