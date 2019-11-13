Woman found dead in apartment identified; death ruled homicide

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City authorities have released the name of the woman found dead following a fire at Alexis Park Apartments near Interstate 20 at Old Minden Road.
And they now are investigating 50-year-old Graciela Gonzalez Lozano’s death as a homicide, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
“Detectives say signs of trauma were evident, which prompted the investigation into the death.”
Firefighters went to Building 13 in the 2200 block of Loreco Street about 1:15 p.m. Monday in response to a call about smoke coming from the woman’s residence, according to police.
Lozano was found unresponsive in her apartment.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, where she was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of her death.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, visit the P3 Tips website or use the P3 Tips app. You can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
