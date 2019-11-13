Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” treks across the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) — Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” took a breather Tuesday night after a day’s journey across the ArkLaTex.
The railway’s Number 4017 left Marshall, Texas, on Tuesday morning with stops in Atlanta, Texarkana, Hope and Prescott.
Hundreds of spectators lined up to see a bit of history as the steam locomotive traveled from Bowie County, Texas, to Miller County, Ark.
“It was great watching that train, the old train coming down the tracks. Yep, it was very good,” one person said.
“It has two steam engines in it. And it runs really big,” said another. “And I like the sound of the whistle.”
“Big Boy” is scheduled to leave Prescott, Ark., at 9 a.m. Wednesday with ensuing stops to include the Main Street crossing in Gurdon, Ark., from 9:45-10 a.m. and the Walnut Street crossing in Arkadelphia, Ark., from 10:45-11 a.m.
The locomotive is touring Union Pacific’s railway system in the Southwest throughout the year to commemorate 150 years of transcontinental railroads.
The Great Race Across the Southwest is taking Big Boy through Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
