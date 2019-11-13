SWEPCO donates to Woody’s Home for Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Woody’s Home for Veterans in Shreveport received approximately 50 boxes of donations from across Caddo and Bossier parishes, thanks to an initiative from the Southwestern Electric Power Company, an American Electric Power company.
SWEPCO’s donation marks the third year the company has collected nonperishable food items and toiletries from Shreveport, Haughton, Vivian, and Bossier City for the nonprofit.
“It feels good to know we’re here as a company to give back to these men and women in the Armed Forces who sacrificed their time and lives,” said DIstribution System Supervisor Tony Ailstock of Shreveport. SWEPCO, an employer of more than 315 veterans, delegates the drive each year to their Military Veterans Employee Resoource Group.
Woody’s Home for Veterans provides a stable home environment for veterans in need of continued psychiatric care.
