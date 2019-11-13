Shreveport mayor says city will provide some support for Trump rally

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As President Donald Trump’s campaign prepares for a Thursday rally at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, there’s confusion on the role the City of Shreveport will play in the logistics of the event.
Shreveport city council members questioned the mayor’s office Wednesday after reports surfaced that Mayor Adrian Perkins directed the police and fire departments to refrain from providing support for the rally.
Mayor Perkins has not directly responded to those reports, but he did say in a statement that the city is providing first responders:
“Please understand that the President is not coming to Shreveport. His campaign is flying into Barksdale Airforce [sic] Base and the rally will be held at the Centurylink [sic] in Bossier City. While the City of Shreveport is constrained by city ordinances that prohibit city property from being used for political purposes, the City is providing first responders and intends to follow all local, state, and federal laws as it relates to the matter.”
Councilman John Nickelson sent a letter to Mayor Perkins that read, in part, “I implore you to rescind your order and to immediately instruct our police officers and firefighters to provide all assistance and support necessary to ensure the safety of the President of the United States and his staff during his visit.”
Meanwhile, Councilman Grayson Boucher took to Facebook to voice his concern:
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will update this article as more information becomes available.
