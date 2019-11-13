Shreveport Fire Department battles multiple overnight fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters stayed warm through freezing weather overnight while battling multiple housefires.
The first blaze was reported at 12:25 a.m. with engines arriving on the scene just four minutes later on the 1200 block of Sprague St.
Rescuers arriving on the scene were met with heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story home. Multiple handlines and two ladder trucks were needed to contain the blaze, as well as prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.
The fire was declared under control at 1:26 a.m. under the command of Battalion Chief Bob Debusk and aid of 13 units and 37 firefighters.
By dawn, firefighters were back in action on the 1100 block of Prospect St. responding to reports of light smoke coming from the attic of a residential home.
SFD was on the scene within three minutes of the initial report. Crews then located the source of the smoke in the single-story home’s attic.
Six units and 16 firefighters managed to keep the fire under control and keep damage to a minimum. Investigators revealed an electrician hired to restore power to the home the previous day discovered the attic fire.
The cause of the first fire is still under investigation.
