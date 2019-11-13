Saints designate WR Keith Kirkwood for return from injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints officially designated wide receiver Keith Kirkwood for return from injured reserve, according to the league’s transactions report.
Kirkwood was placed on IR after the team’s week two loss to the Rams. Kirkwood injured his hamstring during pre-game warmups.
The Saints could use some help at wide receiver. Michael Thomas leads the league with 86 receptions and 1027 yards, but no other Saints receiver has more than twenty catches on the season.
