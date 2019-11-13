Police seek help identifying beer theft suspect

Authorities say he walked out of Walmart with a buggy full of brewskis

Police seek help identifying beer theft suspect
Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 12, 2019 at 9:27 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 9:33 PM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There were a dozen NFL football games that Sunday.

Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13.
Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Or it could have been for some other reason or no reason at all.

However, “it must have been a pretty good party, at least,” says a Facebook post by Texarkana, Texas, police.

This guy loaded up his favorite beers and walked out a Walmart store without paying for the first drink, authorities say.

Time stamps on the surveillance photos that police are sharing show the theft happened between 6:34 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Oct. 13.

Those same photos indicate he might have left in a white SUV.

Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13.
Texarkana, Texas, police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing beer from a Walmart store the evening of Oct. 13. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Now authorities are asking for help identifying the man.

“If you’re disappointed that you didn’t score an invite to this big party, here’s your chance to get even. 😏 If you know who he is, you can help make things right by giving us a call at 903-798-3116.”

Or you can submit a tip anonymously by calling Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.