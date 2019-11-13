LSU moves up to No. 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - LSU has moved up to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its 46-41 win over Alabama.
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) were listed at No. 2 when the initial rankings were released on Nov. 5.
Ohio State dropped to No. 2, Clemson moved up to No. 3, and Georgia climbed to No. 4.
Alabama fell to No. 5 and Oregon is the new No. 6.
LSU is also ranked No. 1 in both the AP and Coaches polls.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee is made of 13 members who rank teams based on performance on the field, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and more. The committee releases the rankings of its top 25 teams but only the top four make the playoff. The committee comes up with its own rankings independent of the two major college football polls, the AP and the Coaches.
