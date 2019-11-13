La. Gov. to address Shreveport ahead of Trump visit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport on Thursday, Nov. 14 to address constituents before President Trump’s visit later the same day.
Gov. Edwards will be speaking at noon with campaign volunteers at his Shreveport field office, 3924 Greenwood Road.
The conference is designed to thank campaign volunteers for their work in support of his campaign, as well as speak to local news media and address what to expect from President Trump’s visit to Bossier City.
Edwards maintains the sentiment he is putting Louisiana first by trusting the state’s citizens and personal work ethic to improve education, fix the state’s budget, and create jobs, according to a news release.
The governor further emphasizes his belief that Eddie Rispone is relying on Washington, D.C. in the election while refusing to detail his plans for Louisiana.
