Gradual increase in temperatures with rain Thursday

(KSLA) -Temperatures have been extremely cold the last couple days. They will gradually warm up over the next several days. It will still remain below normal through the weekend, but we could see the upper 60s by next week.
Tonight, the temperature will not be near record cold. It will be cold, yes, but just not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Shreveport and Bossier City will have a low temperature of 37 degrees. You will need a jacket as you head out the door either late tonight for any evening plans or early in the morning as you head out to work.
There will also be some rain tonight. A weak upper-level disturbance will be moving through the area bringing more rain. It should start raining around this evening, then will carry over through the overnight hours. I have the rain chances increasing as we go through the night. It will be unfavorable weather with rain and cold temperatures. It should not be cold enough to have any change over from rain to a wintry mix.
In the morning on Thursday, you will likely need a coat to stay warm, then a rain jacket to stay dry. The rain will be likely more around the I-30 corridor and south. North of I-30, it will remain dry for the most part. As the day wears on, I do not expect a lot of rain. The rain chances will go up to 60%, then will decrease by the afternoon. Through the day, temperatures will warm up a little bit. North of I-30 will be a little warmer with limited rain. South of I-30 will be a bit cooler and only warm up to the mid 40s since there will be a lack of sunshine.
Friday and Saturday will go back to being great! There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. I do think it will be great weather. There may be a couple of passing clouds, but still, nothing to worry about. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be cold during the overnight hours though. It will cool down to near the freezing mark. Don’t forget to go vote on Saturday!
Sunday will have more clouds pass through. I do have a 10% chance of rain. It will be later in the day when we might see a couple of stray showers. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. So, there is no need to cancel any plans you may have. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will have great weather! There will not be any rain and the sunshine will be out. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. So, it will finally be a little warmer and closer to the normal for late November.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
