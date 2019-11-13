Gradual increase in temperatures with rain Thursday

In the morning on Thursday, you will likely need a coat to stay warm, then a rain jacket to stay dry. The rain will be likely more around the I-30 corridor and south. North of I-30, it will remain dry for the most part. As the day wears on, I do not expect a lot of rain. The rain chances will go up to 60%, then will decrease by the afternoon. Through the day, temperatures will warm up a little bit. North of I-30 will be a little warmer with limited rain. South of I-30 will be a bit cooler and only warm up to the mid 40s since there will be a lack of sunshine.