Frigid start followed by increasing clouds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Many of us across the ArkLaTex are waking up to either near record or record cold as the arctic blast is peaking in intensity. Don't expect much of a rebound in temperatures over the next couple days as we are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring shower chances to the region. The news here is that temperatures will moderate just enough to allow the precipitation to fall as rain instead of snow or ice. Once we get through the wet weather Thursday morning, temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into the weekend and into next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you will need to layer up big time. Temperatures all across the ArkLaTex are in the low 20s so winter clothing is a must. During the afternoon hours our temperatures should be able to rebound back into the mid 40s, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon hours.
Those clouds are part of a weak area of low pressure that will be bringing showers to parts of the ArkLaTex late tonight and into the morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures will be warming up enough that there is no significant threat of any wintry weather for the ArkLaTex. The wet weather will just be a cold and miserable rain more or less. The rain should be gone before the President arrives in Bossier City for a rally Thursday night.
As we head into the weekend our temperatures should begin to moderate. Don’t expect temperatures to return to normal, but at least only a light jacket will be needed if you are heading to the polls Saturday. By early next week our temperatures should return to average and comfortable weather will be back in the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime break out the ear muffs and gloves because it is COLD this morning!
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
