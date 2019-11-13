Frigid start followed by increasing clouds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! Many of us across the ArkLaTex are waking up to either near record or record cold as the arctic blast is peaking in intensity. Don't expect much of a rebound in temperatures over the next couple days as we are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring shower chances to the region. The news here is that temperatures will moderate just enough to allow the precipitation to fall as rain instead of snow or ice. Once we get through the wet weather Thursday morning, temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into the weekend and into next week.