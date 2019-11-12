Trial starts Thursday for LaValley’s accused killer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley's accused killer now is set for trial.
The proceedings against Grover Cannon are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Twelve jurors and four alternates have been empaneled to hear the case.
The jury pool numbered more than 500 when the selection process began Oct. 17 in Baton Rouge.
Jury selection was halted three weeks into Cannon’s second trial in March.
The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense claim that the jury selection was unfair because people ages 18-26 were excluded from the jury pool.
LaValley was killed while responding to a call in 2015 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
