Trial starts Thursday for LaValley’s accused killer

The proceedings against Grover Cannon are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court

Grover Cannon, the man accused of gunning down Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley four years ago, is set to go to trial at 9 a.m. Nov. 14 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | November 12, 2019 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley's accused killer now is set for trial.

Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down Aug. 5, 2015, while responding to a call about suspicious activity at a residence in the city's Queensborough residence. (Source: KSLA News 12)
The proceedings against Grover Cannon are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court.

Twelve jurors and four alternates have been empaneled to hear the case.

The jury pool numbered more than 500 when the selection process began Oct. 17 in Baton Rouge.

Jury selection was halted three weeks into Cannon’s second trial in March.

The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense claim that the jury selection was unfair because people ages 18-26 were excluded from the jury pool.

LaValley was killed while responding to a call in 2015 in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

