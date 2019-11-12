Southern blows past Wiley College in home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team had no trouble with Wiley College at the F.G. Clark Activity Center for the home opener Monday night.
The Lady Jags (1-1) finished with a 78-55 win over the Wildcats (0-3).
Junior guard Alyric Scott led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. She was one of three players who finished the night with double digits. Senior guard Brittany Rose poured in 17 points and freshman guard Genovea Johnson added 10 points off the bench.
Wiley turned the ball over 33 times and Southern took advantage of the sloppy ball-handling, scoring 35 points off those turnovers.
The Lady Jags had nine players to score.
Brianna Tolliver led the Wildcats with 18 points and Armonie Lomax added 17 points.
Southern will next host Tougaloo College at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
