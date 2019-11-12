Police: Man with high-powered rifle robs convenience store

Police: Man with high-powered rifle robs convenience store
Police tape off the scene of an armed robbery in Shreveport Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Josh Harvison | November 12, 2019 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:50 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police said a man armed with a high-powered rifle walked into a convenience store early Tuesday morning and stole cash.

According to police, just before 3:30 a.m., a man wearing a blue jacket robbed the Shell gas station on W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s located near the Petro Shopping Center and Lucky Jacks Casino in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood in west Shreveport.

No one was hurt.

Shreveport police are currently investigating the case.

