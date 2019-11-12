Police: Man with high-powered rifle robs convenience store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police said a man armed with a high-powered rifle walked into a convenience store early Tuesday morning and stole cash.
According to police, just before 3:30 a.m., a man wearing a blue jacket robbed the Shell gas station on W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That’s located near the Petro Shopping Center and Lucky Jacks Casino in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood in west Shreveport.
No one was hurt.
Shreveport police are currently investigating the case.
