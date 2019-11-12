Fire Department: No one injured in early morning blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Shreveport in the city’s Stoner Hill neighborhood.
Firefighters responded to East Merrick Street near Youree Drive and Holly Street just after 6:00 a.m. You can see flames and smoke shooting from the building.
KSLA News 12 is currently working to gather additional information. The wind chill in the area is in the 20s and firefighters are also battling the cold temperatures.
According to online records, at least 12 units were on the scene at one time.
Firefighters say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.