Little Rock teachers union to hold 1-day strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock teachers say they'll go on strike for one day this week over an Arkansas panel's decision to strip their collective bargaining power and complaints about state control of the 23,000-student district.
The Little Rock Education Association said Monday that the strike will take place Thursday. The state Board of Education voted last month to no longer recognize the union once the state's contract expired on Oct. 31.
The district has said it would keep schools open during a strike.
Union leaders want the state to restore full local control of the district and their bargaining power. Arkansas has run Little Rock's schools since 2015.
The state board has voted to put the district under a local board to be elected in 2020 with limited authority.