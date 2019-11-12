Gregg County authorities continue to investigate shooting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
It happened in the 13000 block of Highway 149 in the Easton area near Lake Cherokee.
According to Lt. Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place around 5:45 pm Sunday at Barracuda’s Gas and Grill. He said the shooter left the scene after the incident. The business owner tells KLTV the shooting happened outside the business and there was no robbery of the store. A neighbor said he heard several shots fired and saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department.
