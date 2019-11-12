First Alert: Record low forecast for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday afternoon! We are dealing with the after effects of the cold front that rolled through the ArkLaTex as temperatures are struggling just to get back into the low 40s. The good news is winds have dropped and will continue to do so during the evening and overnight hours. The bad news is that the cold will only get worse tonight and records could be in danger across the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday we will see our temperatures move up only marginally out ahead of a weak disturbance late Wednesday into early Thursday. Overall expect below normal temperatures to persist over the next 5 to 7 days.