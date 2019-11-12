First Alert: Record low forecast for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday afternoon! We are dealing with the after effects of the cold front that rolled through the ArkLaTex as temperatures are struggling just to get back into the low 40s. The good news is winds have dropped and will continue to do so during the evening and overnight hours. The bad news is that the cold will only get worse tonight and records could be in danger across the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday we will see our temperatures move up only marginally out ahead of a weak disturbance late Wednesday into early Thursday. Overall expect below normal temperatures to persist over the next 5 to 7 days.
As for this evening, if you have any plans make sure you break out the winter parkas as it will feel like January. Temperatures will drop to freezing by the time you are finishing dinner. Overnight thanks to clear skies and light winds we could break the record low of 24 degrees for November 13th.
During the day Wednesday don’t expect much of a rebound as temperatures will stay in the 40s during the afternoon hours even though highs this time of year should be in the 60s. Clouds will be on the increase later in the day as we are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring showers to some in the ArkLaTex overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We are not expecting much rain but it will keep our temperatures down once again on Thursday.
As for the rest of the week into the weekend while we should see sunshine temperatures will remain on average about 10 degrees below normal as we remain in this chilly pattern. So if you are heading to the polls Saturday you won’t need a umbrella, but you’ll need a light jacket.
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
