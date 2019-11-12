First Alert: More near-record cold temperatures on their way

(KSLA) - Good Tuesday ArkLaTex! The weather will be a little more quiet for the next few days. Rain chances will remain low, as will the temperatures. The biggest story is how cold the temperatures are and how far well below average they are. We will be near record cold temperatures by tonight before a gradual warm up.
It is going to be a cold day. Temperatures throughout the day will only warm up to the lower 40s. There will still be a wind factor as well so it will feel more like the 20s and 30s today. You will need a coat to stay warm all day. The good news is the sunshine will be out and there is no chance of rain.
Tonight, it gets even colder. The clouds will be gone, and the winds will calm down. Both of these factors will play into the temperature dropping tonight. Around Shreveport/Bossier City, it will be down to 25 degrees. That will be within one degree from the record. Everywhere else will likely be even colder. Some places int he northern ArkLaTex could see temperatures in the teens tonight!
With the temperature dropping so low tonight, it's time to remember the 4 P's. People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Of course stay inside where it's warm and bundle up when outdoors. Keep the pets indoors and make sure they have some shelter. Bring plants inside or at the very least cover them up. Also with the pipes, you may need to wrap any that are exposed to the air as well as leave your faucets dripping.
Wednesday will be a nice day with a few small passing clouds and no chance of rain. It will start off with temperatures in the 20s, but will warm up to the upper 40s and some places will reach the lower 50s. The winds will be much more calm, so there will not be much of a wind chill factor.
On Thursday, there is a slight chance for some rain. I have a 20% chance for a couple showers to pop up across the ArkLaTex. Just one of the computer models is showing the rain popping up, while the other computer models are indicating more sunny conditions. I'm going with the idea that the rain will more than likely take place in a couple spots come Thursday. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s.
Friday and Saturday will go back to being great! There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. I do think it will be great weather. There may be a couple passing clouds, but still nothing to worry about. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It will still be cold during the overnight hours though. It will cool down to near the freezing mark. Don't forget to go vote on Saturday!
Sunday will have more clouds pass through. I do have a 20% chance of rain. It will be later in the day when we might see a couple stray showers. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s near 60 degrees.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.