First Alert: Arctic blast brings near record cold temperatures

Bitterly cold air is settling in across the ArkLaTex in the wake of an arctic cold front that moved through on Monday. The coldest weather since March is expected through midweek across the area.
Temperatures will drop off steadily overnight. By Tuesday morning widespread 20s are likely with some places north of I-30 almost falling into the teens.
A strong north to northwest wind will make it feel even colder. The ‘wind chill’ readings will drop into the teens for the majority of the area first thing Tuesday. You’ll need to grab the winter coat a little earlier than usual as you head out for the day.
Temperatures will struggle to warm much despite abundant sunshine on Tuesday. We’ll spend most of the day in the 30s with a brief jump into the low 40s by mid-afternoon. A forecast high of only 42 in Shreveport would tie November 12th 1911 for the coldest high temperature for the date.
More record cold is possible by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s across the area with Shreveport threatening the November 13th record low of 24 set in 1907.
Despite the cold and some lingering rain Monday evening, the prospects for seeing any impactful winter precipitation looks low. A few snow flurries or snow showers are possible as the rain comes to an end and temperatures drop to freezing, but not accumulations or travel issues are expected.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this early season winter blast. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest forecast details:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.