First Alert: Arctic blast brings near record cold temperatures

Wind chill readings in the teens Tuesday morning (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | November 11, 2019 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 8:21 PM

Bitterly cold air is settling in across the ArkLaTex in the wake of an arctic cold front that moved through on Monday. The coldest weather since March is expected through midweek across the area.

Temperatures will drop off steadily overnight. By Tuesday morning widespread 20s are likely with some places north of I-30 almost falling into the teens.

Widespread 20s expected Monday night
A strong north to northwest wind will make it feel even colder. The ‘wind chill’ readings will drop into the teens for the majority of the area first thing Tuesday. You’ll need to grab the winter coat a little earlier than usual as you head out for the day.

Wind chill readings in the teens Tuesday morning
Temperatures will struggle to warm much despite abundant sunshine on Tuesday. We’ll spend most of the day in the 30s with a brief jump into the low 40s by mid-afternoon. A forecast high of only 42 in Shreveport would tie November 12th 1911 for the coldest high temperature for the date.

Cold Tuesday expected despite sunny skies
More record cold is possible by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 20s across the area with Shreveport threatening the November 13th record low of 24 set in 1907.

Record low temperatures possible by Wednesday morning
Despite the cold and some lingering rain Monday evening, the prospects for seeing any impactful winter precipitation looks low. A few snow flurries or snow showers are possible as the rain comes to an end and temperatures drop to freezing, but not accumulations or travel issues are expected.

A few snow flurries possible on the tail end of the rain
