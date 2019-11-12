Body found in Bossier City apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City are investigating the death of a woman following a fire at the Alexis Park Apartments near Interstate 20 and Old Minden Road.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on a call of smoke coming from the unidentified woman’s residence, according to police.
Inside the apartment, the woman was found unresponsive and transported to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced deceased.
According to Bossier City Police, an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
Meanwhile, officials with the State Fire Marshall tell KSLA that Bossier City investigators have not contacted their office about the fire or the woman’s death.
