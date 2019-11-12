AG to give opinion about police, firefighters attending Trump rally in Bossier City

(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Danielle Scruggs | November 12, 2019 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 1:55 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Attorney General Jeff Landry will give his opinion about police officers and firefighters attending President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday night in Bossier City. Congressman Mike Johnson made the announcement on Facebook.

Johnson says he has been contacted by “many, many" firefighters and police officers who want to attend the rally, in their individual capacities. He says they were warned against attending, even in plain clothing.

There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.

