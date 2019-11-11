Veterans Day deals and specials

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -November 11th is the day our country honors those who served in our United States Armed Forces.
Veterans day was originally known as Armistice Day and was meant to honor the veterans of World War I. The name soon changed from armistice to veterans and evolved into a day that honors veterans that have served in all wars.
Many local and national businesses honor those who served and those still serving with special meal deals for Veterans Day.
There may be rules and restrictions. Check with each establishment for details. Valid Military ID required.
Another Broken Egg Cafe – A Free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee. While supplies last.
Applebee’s – A free, full-size entrée from a selection of eight fan favorites.
Boomtown Casino Bossier City – Complimentary breakfast for Veterans and active duty at Cattleman’s Buffet 7:30 am – 10:30 am
Chili’s – Choose a free entrée from a list of seven for all veterans and active military members.
Cotton Patch Cafe – Choose between a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken.
Cracker Barrel – Complimentary crafted coffee, traditional espresso beverage (iced or hot) OR a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake for all veterans and active duty military.
Denny’s–Their offering free build-your-pwn Grand Slam for all veterans, active and retired military personnel 5:00 am – Noon
Dunkin’ Donuts – Free donut to veterans and active-duty military.
El Chico Cafe– Free entrée will be offered to all veterans & active military.
Golden Corral– All Military veterans, retirees and active duty members get a free meal from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Grub Burger Bar (Shreveport) – A complimentary entrée, no purchase necessary to all active, inactive, and retired military personnel.
Horseshoe Bossier City – Complimentary Meal at the The Spread Buffet for Veterans & Active Duty Personnel 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Huddle House – A free order of any variety of Sweet Cakes from November 8-11.
Joe’s Crab Shack – 20% off.
Little Caesars Pizza – Free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo. 11:00 am-2:00 pm
Logan’s Roadhouse – Our military eats free from out American Roadhouse Meals menu. Beverage not included. 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Orange Leaf – One free Beginner cup at participating restaurants or $3.20 off the purchase price of a small froyo. Taxes not included. Get the coupon on their website.
Petro & TA Shopping Centers (Country Pride & Iron Skillet) – Enjoy a free meal with ID. Limited Menu Items at either restaurants.
Red Lobster – A free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military & reservists. Valid on November 11-12.
TCBY – The first 6 oz. of yogurt are free for active military and veterans.
