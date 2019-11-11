Stabbing sends man to Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing that sent a middle-age man to a hospital.
It happened at 10:28 p.m. Sunday on Woodrow Street between Linwood and McWillie avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A 54-year-old man has been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of a stab wound to his midsection, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
There’s no immediate word on the extent of the man’s injuries.
Nor have investigators determined a motive for the stabbing, Hines said.
Police have two units on the scene, down from five earlier, dispatch records show.
And one Fire Department remains there, down from four that had been dispatched.
