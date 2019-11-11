Specialists ease young patients minds before surgery

As a premature baby, born at 32 weeks, Anna-belle has experienced her fair share of doctor’s visits. She spent 30 days in the NICU after she was born. She’s had eye surgery, tubes put in, adenoids taken out, and a number of other procedures. But the trip to an unfamiliar place concerned her. She had a scheduled procedure on of all days – her birthday. Paige Cox is a child life specialists at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier and on that day it was her job to make sure Anna-Belle did not spend her birthday worried. “There's a lot of misconceptions and a lot of fears of the unknown,” said Cox. "You want to make sure that they know all the things they're going to see, hear and feel so bring it down to the senses."