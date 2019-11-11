Mobile homes damaged in early morning fire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish emergency responders said a fire that started in a mobile home quickly spread to a second home early Monday morning.
According to online records, firefighters responded to Evergreen Estates, 5820 Old Mooringsport Road, north of Shreveport just after 3:30 a.m.
Bertha Simms, who lived in the first mobile home, told KSLA News 12 that she escaped before the flames spread to the second building.
The battalion chief said four people were inside the first building. One person was in the second building. He said everyone got out and no one was hurt.
Firefighters say it took them 35 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire destroyed the second mobile home.
