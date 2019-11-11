Man found dead in Shelby County; investigation underway

SHELBY COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Investigators in Shelby County, Texas need help finding the person responsible for their latest homicide.
About 11 p.m. Saturday night, deputies received a call about someone lying on the side of County Road 2020. That’s just southeast of Center.
When authorities arrived, the person they found was dead.
The victim was later identified at 40-year-old Curtis Price II. Investigators think Price’s body was brought to the location and dumped.
If you know anything that can help deputies, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 598-5601.
All callers will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.