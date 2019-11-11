Man dies when pickup hits culvert, overturns, ejects him

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The man who died when a pickup crashed shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday has been identified as a Bossier Parish resident.
Killed in the accident on Winfield Road at Little League Lane was 56-year-old Alton Ross, according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation shows the Princeton resident was driving a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado east on Winfield Road when the truck left the road, struck a culvert and overturned, authorities say.
Ross, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.