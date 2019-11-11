Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Ole Miss Preview

Orgeron said the victory over Alabama was a total team win. He noted he thought the play of the offensive line was phenomenal, especially the leadership by center Lloyd Cushenberry. He said he thought the performance by Edwards-Helaire was possibly the best he has seen in 35 years of coaching. He also talked about the play of Burrow. K’Lavon Chaisson played his best game of the season, according to Orgeron. Chaisson had 10 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss. Orgeron added he thinks Chaisson is coming into his own right now.