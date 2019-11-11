Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Ole Miss Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday afternoon to preview LSU vs. Ole Miss and recap Saturday’s victory.
The No. 1 Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) are coming off a huge 46-41 win against then No. 2 Alabama. This was the Tide’s first home loss since 2015. It was a 31-game home winning streak.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 31-of-39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran the ball 14 times for another 64 yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran the ball 20 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 77 yards and another touchdown.
RELATED STORIES:
- Burrow, Edwards-Helaire named SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week
- Joe Burrow named Walter Camp National Player of the Week
- LSU overwhelmingly sits atop both AP and Coaches polls
- AP Top 25: LSU landslide No. 1; Minnesota jumps into top 10
- No. 2 LSU beats No. 3 Alabama to remain undefeated
- Burrow, No. 1 LSU hold on for 46-41 win over No. 2 Alabama
- Burrow, Edwards-Helaire guide No. 1 LSU to end Bama streaks
The Rebels (4-6, 2-4 SEC) are coming into this weekend’s matchup after a 41-3 win over New Mexico St. Ole Miss rushed for 447 yards on the ground, the most since 1962. Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for two scores. They were the sixth and seventh rushing scores of the season for Plumlee, breaking Joe Gunn’s 1998 freshman rushing touchdown record. Ole Miss leads the SEC in rushing.
Orgeron said the victory over Alabama was a total team win. He noted he thought the play of the offensive line was phenomenal, especially the leadership by center Lloyd Cushenberry. He said he thought the performance by Edwards-Helaire was possibly the best he has seen in 35 years of coaching. He also talked about the play of Burrow. K’Lavon Chaisson played his best game of the season, according to Orgeron. Chaisson had 10 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss. Orgeron added he thinks Chaisson is coming into his own right now.
Orgeron said Ole Miss is now the biggest game of the season because it is the next one on the schedule. He added after watching the film against Alabama, he saw some things that need improvement. Orgeron said recruiting is going well and there are lots of good players who want to come to LSU right now. According to Orgeron, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger has been phenomenal. He added the coaching staff calls him “The General.”
Orgeron took the blame for the play in which cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was beaten on a 64-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. According to Orgeron, Stingley looked to the sideline for a play like he was coached to do and it is something the coaches will work with Stingley on for similar situations in the future.
Orgeron said he wished the live streaming of the locker room after the game would not have happened. He said he spoke with the player who did it and that guy felt bad about it. He said the team is his family and he gets emotional. He said it was a fiery and emotional moment with his team. He added it was not meant to hurt anyone.
Orgeron said the team is about as healthy as it has been this season. He noted offensive tackle Austin Deculus is doubtful for this week.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Fans not traveling to the game will be able to watch on ESPN.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.