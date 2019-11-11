FIRST ALERT: Putting the brrrrr... in November

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our weather will be changing today with a cold front arriving. There will be rain likely throughout most of the day. Then the temperatures will be much colder. It will be near freezing the next couple of nights.
During the day, you may need your umbrella since there will be scattered showers. Most of the rain will be around midday and early afternoon. That's at least when the rain chances will be the highest. There will be heavy rain at times.
The temperatures will be the big story though. It will warm up to the mid-60s today, then will be cooling down later in the afternoon and overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s. Many places, especially the northern ArkLaTex, will see temperatures in the 20s tonight. That’s not all though. Tuesday, it will only warm up to the lower 40s. Then Wednesday morning will start off in the mid-20s. It will feel much more like winter than mid-November.
The weather will at least go back to being quiet after the front passes today and the rain comes to an end. I do not expect any rain for Tuesday or Wednesday. Both days will have abundant sunshine! The sun will try to help those temperatures, but it will not help much. It will still be a pretty day.
Thursday will likely have more clouds around. I have a mere 10% chance of rain for the day. There is a slight chance we see some quick showers. The better chance is in the southern ArkLaTex. As of now, you can leave your rain gear at home.
Friday will be a nice end to the week. There will be more sunshine with little to no rain. This time, the sunshine will help out with the temperatures. At least a little bit. It will warm up to the mid-50s in the afternoon. Still much colder than where we should be with our afternoon temperatures.
This upcoming weekend is also looking great! Saturday is election day and the weather could not be much better. The sunshine will be out, and the temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. it will be a little chilly, but not too bad. Sunday will have a few more clouds around. Plus, I have a 20% chance of a quick shower. It is not enough to cancel any plans though.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.