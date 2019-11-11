FIRST ALERT: Putting the brrrrr... in November

The temperatures will be the big story though. It will warm up to the mid-60s today, then will be cooling down later in the afternoon and overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s. Many places, especially the northern ArkLaTex, will see temperatures in the 20s tonight. That’s not all though. Tuesday, it will only warm up to the lower 40s. Then Wednesday morning will start off in the mid-20s. It will feel much more like winter than mid-November.