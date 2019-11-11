First Alert: Arctic cold air slides into the ArkLaTex

Happy Monday ArkLaTex. Today's cold front will continue progressing southeast throughout the afternoon and evening. Not only is the front bringing light to moderate showers for the afternoon and evening, but arctic cold air behind it. There's also a Lake Wind Advisory for the region from 4pm until 9am Tuesday morning. Winds out of the northwest are expected to be 20-25mph with gusts up to 35 making it dangerous for small crafts.
Highs today in the northwestern ArkLaTex were met late this morning in the 50s. For most places south of I-30, highs will reach anywhere from the upper 50s to mid 70s. Later this evening after 8pm, most places will have dropped into the low 40s with our most northern counties in the low to mid 30s.
As far as the rainfall goes, more is expected to continue to develop as this arctic cold front continues moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain has been fairly light, with the heaviest rain having fallen in southwest Arkansas. As the front works its way into more moisture along the southern edge of the ArkLaTex more light and moderate rainfall is expected to develop. So even though you may not see the rain now, i'd still keep the umbrella handy for later today.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will put the COLD in cold front. Lows tonight will be freezing and below in the 20s the further north you go! Tonight, don't forget about your pets, plants, and pipes.
Tuesday morning, although temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, it'll FEEL like the teens and 20s so bring out the winter wear for tomorrow. Highs in the afternoon will only reach the low 40s even with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Unfortunately even COLDER air is yet to come as overnight temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 20s.
Wednesday through the end of the work week is looking to remain on the drier side and mostly sunny. Stay warm and bring out the soup!
Have a great Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
