First Alert: Arctic cold air slides into the ArkLaTex

As far as the rainfall goes, more is expected to continue to develop as this arctic cold front continues moving through the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain has been fairly light, with the heaviest rain having fallen in southwest Arkansas. As the front works its way into more moisture along the southern edge of the ArkLaTex more light and moderate rainfall is expected to develop. So even though you may not see the rain now, i'd still keep the umbrella handy for later today.