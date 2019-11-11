Coroner identifies man found dead downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Authorities have identified the man found dead along Shreveport’s riverfront.
He is 47-year-old Kirby Patrick May, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
The homeless man’s body was found about 8:23 a.m. Sunday on a bench in front of a restaurant in the 600 block of Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway, according to the coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office also says there were no signs of physical trauma.
An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to determine the cause of his death.
