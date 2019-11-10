Warm and sunny today, cold front brings rain and arctic cold Monday

Monday, arctic cold air will be ushered in as a cold front sweeps through our area. Not only will it bring near record cold, but we'll first have to deal with the rain. Rain will enter in the northern ArkLaTex in the morning. So far, most of the rain looks to be light, widely scattered, and steady. As the front pushes southeast, some of the rain will become a bit heavier and slightly more widespread as it moves out of northwest Louisiana and east Texas late Monday evening. The good news is that we're not tracking any severe weather, only severe cold. Overnight lows will be freezing if not below from some areas.