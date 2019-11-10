Warm and sunny today, cold front brings rain and arctic cold Monday

It'll be another day of mostly sunny skies and calm southerly winds with temperatures warming into the 70s this afternoon. After today however, Monday's cold front brings in arctic cold air into the ArkLaTex by the evening.
This morning, you may need the heat turned on in the car for your morning commute. Temperatures are starting in the upper 30s to low 40s. By the lunch hour, it'll feel very nice outside as temperatures warm in the low 70s with the help of southerly winds blowing at 5-10 mph. Most of the day will remain quiet and sunny as high pressure sits near by, but by this evening clouds will gradually build into the ArkLaTex ahead of Monday's cold front. Overnight tonight, still cold but temperatures will only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Monday, arctic cold air will be ushered in as a cold front sweeps through our area. Not only will it bring near record cold, but we'll first have to deal with the rain. Rain will enter in the northern ArkLaTex in the morning. So far, most of the rain looks to be light, widely scattered, and steady. As the front pushes southeast, some of the rain will become a bit heavier and slightly more widespread as it moves out of northwest Louisiana and east Texas late Monday evening. The good news is that we're not tracking any severe weather, only severe cold. Overnight lows will be freezing if not below from some areas.
Tuesday, temperatures will only rebound into the low 40s, but the sky will be partly cloudy and rain free. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning is when we could be seeing some of the coldest weather of the fall season. Temperatures will dive into the MID 20s! When you factor in the wind chill, some areas could feel like the low 20s. By Wednesday afternoon, it'll be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s.
Enjoy today's warmth! Have a great Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
