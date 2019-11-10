Tigers welcomed back to Baton Rouge with cheers, applause after win over Alabama

LSU at Alabama lived up to the hype of a big-time matchup featuring No. 1 against No. 2 and, in the end, it was LSU leaving with the win. (Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster | November 9, 2019 at 6:40 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 8:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team was greeted by loved ones and fans upon their return to Baton Rouge Saturday, Nov. 9 after defeating Alabama.

The No. 1 Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) came away with the 46-41 win over the No. 2 Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC). It was the fourth time this season LSU has beaten a Top 10 opponent. It was Alabama’s first home loss since 2015.

Among the fans eagerly greeting the Tigers was Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

