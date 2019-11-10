Red Cross hosted annual Holiday for Heroes event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than 50,000 holiday cards are custom made and given to local veterans, military servicemen and gold star families during this year’s American Red Cross’s Holiday for Heroes.
On Saturday, Nov. 3 over three dozen people filled the Holiday for Heroes event, they created holiday cards dedicated to veterans. The program organizer says we all owe a debt to the people who have served.
Some of the cards made at the event will be distributed to NWLA Veterans Home and the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in December.
“We love to watch the expressions on their faces when they open up a card made by a 5 or a 7-year-old, it just warms their heart to just see children doing something for them", said Colleen Morgan, regional program specialist for the American Red Cross of Louisiana.
Adrian Bandhu recently retired in June from the U.S. Air Force after serving 29 years. He is originally from Guyana in South America.
He finished up his military career at Kadena Air Base, located in Okinawa, Japan.
He and his amily have made Shreveport home and this was their first time attending the Holiday for Heroes event.
“We thought that it was a great thing to do, Bandhu said. "Just to give back and payback to the veterans for their service.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.