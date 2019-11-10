Man injured in Saturday night shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating as a man fights for his life after being shot.
A little after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, officers were called regarding a shooting that happened east of Interstate 20 near Interstate 49.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
He was sent to a Shreveport hospital and has life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.