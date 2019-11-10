Man dies when truck hits ditch, overturns and ejects him

Authorities have identified him as a Hot Springs, Ark., resident

By Curtis Heyen | November 9, 2019 at 11:45 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:45 PM

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — An Arkansas man died in a one-vehicle accident, authorities report.

It happened at 10:06 a.m. Saturday in Deann.

That’s a community west of Prescott, Ark., and north-northeast of Hope, Ark.

Arkansas State Police identified the man as 50-year-old John A. Prater, of Hot Springs, Ark.

He was driving a 1989 Chevrolet C-1500 south on Hempstead County Road 207 when the accident happened.

Prater was ejected from the pickup when the truck left the road, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the preliminary crash summary.

