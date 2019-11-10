Grambling defeats Alcorn St. 19-16

GRAMBLING, La. l Head coach Broderick Fobbs recorded his 50th career win of the Grambling State University football team, who in a nail-biting, sit on the edge of your seat contest, defeated the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Champions, Alcorn State University, 19-16, in overtime on Saturday at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium."I thought our defense did well and offensively, we did enough to win the ball game," said Broderick Fobbs. While both Grambling State (5-2 overall, 3-2 SWAC) and Alcorn State (6-3, 4-1 SWAC) exemplified great defensive efforts from allowing each other to score, offensively, neither the Tigers nor Braves displayed the same energy, as incomplete passes contributed towards the score being deadlocked at 0 at the end of the first quarter.A 20-yard field goal by Corey McCullough gave Alcorn State a small but tangible 3-0 lead, but Grambling State responded with a 32-yard field goal by Miguel Mendez . At the 14:50 mark, the score was tied 3-3.The Tigers decided to snap the tied score with a touchdown; Geremy Hickbottom’s 11-yard pass to Dequarius Thomas in the end zone was good. Following the PAT by Mendez, Grambling State led, 10-3. In Alcorn’s next possession, Devanir Martin was able to capitalize on his defensive skills after he intercepted Felix Harper’s pass.The Braves tied the score at 10 after Harper’s 19-yard pass to Raidarious Anderson was good. The extra point kick by McCullough was good, and 2:10 remained in the second quarter. At halftime, the score had not changed. Alcorn was able to break the tie with a 40-yard field goal kick by McCullough with 11:44 remaining in the third quarter. While an interception by Xavier Lodge gave Grambling State the opportunity to score and take over the lead, in the Tiger’s next drive Qwynnterrio Cole ran directly into Hickbottom’s pass and returned the ball for 25 points. Although the Braves were unable to get close enough to score a touchdown, McCullough’s 41-yard field goal kick stretched the three-point lead to six, 16-10, with 1:34 remaining in the quarter. After Charles Wright’s long pass was intercepted by Taurence Wilson, Alcorn was given possession of the ball and the opporunity to score again. Turning PointWith 1:07 left in regulation, Wright tied the score at 16 after his 29-yard pass to Kobe Ross was good. In Alcorn’s next possession, the Braves were unable to score a touchdown. McCullough attempted to end the game with a 47-yard field goal attempt with 14 seconds remaining, but it was deflected, and the contest rolled over into overtime.Mendez’s 45-yard field goal broke the 16-16 tie, and Grambling State led, 19-16. Alcorn came very close to recording a touchdown, but the G-Men defense outsmarted the Braves. A 33-yard field goal was all that was needed by McCullough to win the game for Alcorn. The kick was unsuccessful, and Grambling State exited Robinson Stadium victorious.Inside the Numbers