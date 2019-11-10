Fight leads to shooting near State Fair grounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the State Fair of Lousiana.
Officers say that a call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 about a fight that started in the 2800 block of Pershing Boulevard.
Police say the fight then escalated to a shooting. Two shots were fired and a person was grazed by a bullet
No one was seriously injured.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.