Fight leads to shooting near State Fair grounds
By KSLA Digital Team | November 10, 2019 at 7:11 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 7:12 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the State Fair of Lousiana.

Officers say that a call came in around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 about a fight that started in the 2800 block of Pershing Boulevard.

Police say the fight then escalated to a shooting. Two shots were fired and a person was grazed by a bullet

No one was seriously injured.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

