Body found under Red River Bridge in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Red River District.
Officers say they received a call at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 about a body lying under the Red River Bridge in downtown Shreveport.
According to Shreveport Police Spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines, police do not suspect any foul play and the man may have died from natural causes.
The Caddo Parish Corner’s Office picked up the body and is waiting to perform an autopsy.
