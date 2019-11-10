Balloon strays from Caddo Common Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You know those bright, buoyant balloons in Caddo Common Park?
They are tethered to the blocks wrapped in green.
But one’s moorings must have gotten undone.
Because it went sailing away Saturday and likely made for some tense moments for some people.
A Facebook post by Shreveport Regional Arts Council read:
“𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐒𝐄! 𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐁𝐎𝐖 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐔𝐌 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡! If you find it! Bring it back to Rainbow City (or the Shreveport Regional Arts Council at the Central Artstation - 801 Crockett St) for a $100 reward! Or...Call! 318-426-6486!! We’ll come and get it!! The balloon is approximately 12 feet in diameter — green and white stripes!”
However, a later post by Shreveport Regional Arts Council indicates the errant inflatable, part of Rainbow City, was found within a couple hours — at Barksdale Air Force Base.
That’s across Red River and some 3-4 miles east-southeast of the park in Shreveport.
Now Rainbow City, an interactive display, can continue in its entirety from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Dec. 8.
Sundays: free artists in the park and, at 3 p.m., free yoga in the park
Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: free healthy recipes from Ochsner LSU Health’s Academic Medical Center.
Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: food trucks and a one-mile walk
Thursdays: weekend arts market opens; free drum circle with Ron Hardy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fridays: weekend arts market; live music dance nights from 7-10 p.m. Admission to the latter is $10.
Saturdays: free guided exercise from Ochsner LSU Health from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free family fun activities from RedBall Oxygen from noon-4 p.m.
