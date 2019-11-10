Arkansas bridge now pays tribute to Maleah Davis

The span along I-30 stands near where the 4-year-old Houston girl’s body was found

Dozens of citizens, officials and law officers were on hand Nov. 9 to formally dedicate the bridge at Exit 18 on Interstate 30 as the Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge. It was there that the 4-year-old Houston girl's body was found. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen | November 9, 2019

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A bridge in Southwest Arkansas now stands as a permanent memorial to a Houston girl who died tragically.

“And when we pass this place, may we be reminded that there is evil in this world but love triumphs evil,” Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton said. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Hempstead County, Ark., leaders, law officers and citizens took action Saturday they say will always be a reminder of what happened at Exit 18 on Interstate 30.

For nearly six months, a temporary memorial for Maleah Davis has stood at that exit.

It was there that the 4-year-old’s body was found.

Maleah Davis, 4, of Houston
Her mother’s boyfriend is accused of dumping the child’s body.

Maleah’s plight touched many in the ArkLaTex and nationwide.

So Hempstead County leaders and the state of Arkansas moved to establish a permanent memorial for her.

“We found a little angel in our life; we will never want her to wilt,” Fulton, Ark., Mayor Henry Hale III said.

Led by local and state law enforcement agencies, a group of residents marched to the Exit 18 bridge Saturday to formally change the name of the structure to the Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Bobby Dobbins was among those on hand for the bridge dedication.

“It makes us feel great we have partners here such as in Arkansas and other states,” he said.

“But the community that came together behind this case really makes us feel good. It gives you a fresh feeling about humanity.”

Houston is not without crime and violence, Dobbins said, but Maleah’s death hit the city’s Police Department hard.

“A death like this breaks your heart every time you come across it.”

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office was the catalyst in getting the bridge renamed.

Singleton said he hopes the bridge will serve a bigger purpose than just a memorial.

“I just want to bring attention to all the exploited and missing children throughout the country. We need to take a stand for our children, if nothing else.”

Members of the crowd responded: “Amen, amen brother.”

A memorial to 4-year-old Maleah Davis sprung up near Exit 18 on Interstate 30 in Arkansas after the Houston girl's remains were found near there.
