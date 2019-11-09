Warmer this weekend, cold front arrives Monday

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A chilly start to the weekend, but the afternoon will warm up nicely in the low to mid 60s under sunny skies. Even better, today will be rain-free and perfect for watching the LSU vs Bama game. Sunday is looking even warmer and dry, but that comes to an end on Monday as our next weather maker, a cold front, drops by rain and arctic cold air.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will run slightly warmer in the low 40s under clear skies.By Sunday morning as you head our for church/breakfast, still grab the coat as temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Thankfully, by the afternoon you may not need it as afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 5mph with clouds increasing in the evening.
Veterans Day (Monday) is when a stronger cold front moves in. This front will bring more rain into the ArkLaTex. Most of it is looking fairly light, but persisting through much of the day on Monday. Good news, not expecting any severe weather, but we will see some of the coldest weather of the season. Overnight lows Monday will be in the low 30s with overnight lows Tuesday in the mid 20. Brrr!
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
